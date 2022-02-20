Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.