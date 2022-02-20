  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz rolls in 13-footer for birdie at Genesis

