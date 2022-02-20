Cameron Young shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Young hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Collin Morikawa; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Young's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.