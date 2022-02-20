Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Tringale hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Tringale's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Tringale chipped in his fourth shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.