Cameron Smith putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Smith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Smith hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Smith had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Smith's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Smith's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.