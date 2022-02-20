Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Champ's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.