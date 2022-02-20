-
Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis chips it tight to set up birdie at Genesis
In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Cam Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Davis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to even for the round.
At the par-5 first, Davis chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
Davis had a fantastic chip-in on the 236-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 248 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
