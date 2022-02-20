Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Cam Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Davis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

At the par-5 first, Davis chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis had a fantastic chip-in on the 236-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 248 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.