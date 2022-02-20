C.T. Pan shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day in 9th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Pan had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Pan hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Pan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pan's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.