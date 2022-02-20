Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Brian Stuard hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Stuard chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to even for the round.