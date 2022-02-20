Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.