Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Putnam's tee shot went 144 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Putnam chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Putnam's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

Putnam hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.