Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at Genesis
In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Alex Smalley makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day in 72nd at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
Smalley hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 79-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.
