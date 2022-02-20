Alex Noren shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Alex Noren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.