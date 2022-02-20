-
Alex Noren shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren's pin-high wedge and birdie at Genesis
In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Alex Noren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
