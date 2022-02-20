Adam Scott putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Viktor Hovland; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; and Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Adam Scott hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 2 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Scott hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Scott hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Scott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 under for the round.