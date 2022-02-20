Adam Long shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 75th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Long got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

Long tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 4 over for the round.