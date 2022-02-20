Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Abraham Ancer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ancer at 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ancer hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Ancer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.