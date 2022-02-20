  • Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis

