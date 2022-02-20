Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Wise hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Wise's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Wise's tee shot went 254 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Wise's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.