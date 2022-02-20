Aaron Rai shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Rai hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rai chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rai's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Rai's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.