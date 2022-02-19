Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.