  • Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Will Zalatoris chips in for birdie at Genesis

