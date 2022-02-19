Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Zalatoris had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Zalatoris's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Zalatoris missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

Zalatoris missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.