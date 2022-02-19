Viktor Hovland shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Viktor Hovland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day in 3rd at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; and Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hovland hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hovland's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 7 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.