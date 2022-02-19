Tony Finau shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Tony Finau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Finau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.