Taylor Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Taylor Moore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Moore had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.