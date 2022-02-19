Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Sungjae Im hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Im had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Im's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Im's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 4 over for the round.