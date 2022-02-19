Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.