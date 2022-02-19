Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 1 under for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Garcia's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.