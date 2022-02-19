Sepp Straka putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sepp Straka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Straka hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Straka's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.