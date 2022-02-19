Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Muñoz hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.