Scottie Scheffler shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scheffler's 144 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.