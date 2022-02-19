Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Scott Piercy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's tee shot went 252 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.