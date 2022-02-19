  • Sam Ryder putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder makes birdie on No. 10 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.