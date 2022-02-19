Sam Ryder putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Ryder hit his 113 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.