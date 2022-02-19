Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.