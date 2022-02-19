Russell Knox shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Russell Knox hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Knox chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.