Russell Henley comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Henley finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Russell Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 2 under for the round.