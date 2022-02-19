Rory McIlroy shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McIlroy's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McIlroy's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.