  • Robert MacIntyre shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on No. 10 at Genesis

