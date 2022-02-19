Robert MacIntyre shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Robert MacIntyre hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, MacIntyre hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, MacIntyre had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, MacIntyre went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 4 under for the round.