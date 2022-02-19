Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Rickie Fowler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Fowler chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.