Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.