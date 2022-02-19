  • Paul Casey putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey's tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.