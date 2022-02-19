Paul Casey putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Paul Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Casey hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.