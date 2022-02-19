Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.