Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cantlay's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.