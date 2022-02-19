Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Pat Perez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Perez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Perez to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Perez's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Perez hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.