Nick Watney shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Watney's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Watney's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Watney got a double bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney his second shot went 31 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Watney to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Watney chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.