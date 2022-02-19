Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Pereira's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Pereira had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Pereira hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.