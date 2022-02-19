Max Homa shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Homa got to the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for eagle, bringing Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Homa's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.