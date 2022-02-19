Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, McNealy's his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.