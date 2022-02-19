Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.