Matt Kuchar finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 70th at even par Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kuchar's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.