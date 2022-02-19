  • Matt Kuchar finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matt Kuchar makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar's 18-foot birdie putt at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matt Kuchar makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.