Matt Jones shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Matt Jones hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Jones chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Jones chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Jones's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Jones's tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.