  • Matt Jones shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones chips in for birdie at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.