Martin Laird shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Laird hit his 282 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Laird's tee shot went 145 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Laird chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Laird's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Laird's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.