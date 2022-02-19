Marc Leishman shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Leishman's 121 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Leishman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.